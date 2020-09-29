Fashion Forward, FDCI releases dates for India Fashion Week

Riding the success of the first ever Digital India Couture Week, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) announces Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week (LMIFW) Spring-Summer 2021 will take place in phygital format from October 14 to 18, 2020.

The impressive line-up of designers showcasing at the event includes Varun Bahl, Tarun Tahiliani, Suneet Varma, Shivan & Narresh, Shantanu & Nikhil, Rohit Gandhi, Rahul Khanna, Rina Dhaka, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Payal Jain, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Namrata Joshipura, Geisha Designs, Dhi, Ashish Soni, Abhishek Gupta among many others.

"We have 40 established and young designers, who are a part of this phygital showcase. This edition of the LMIFW is going to be eventful, as we have adapted to new technology. We are happy to have Lotus Make Up continue their partnership and welcome DLF Emporio/The Chanakya as our new collaborator, on board," said FDCI Chairman, Sunil Sethi.

In keeping with the Council's aim to promote, support and encourage its members and the fashion industry, it has set up a physical MSA (Main Stage Area), ensuring strict safety protocols, wherein designers can shoot and create their content for the shows. Designers are free to shoot at the facility or create their own content, thus giving them unparalleled freedom and support to showcase their collections.

The FDCI, has made a robust blueprint for the future, this includes a studio set up with screens and bespoke lighting, where designers are shooting their fashion films/videos. Alternatively, they can also shoot their own films. These pre-shot films will be streamed across various FDCI digital platforms --- Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the FDCI website. These will play according to a preset show schedule.

In keeping with the ethos, an online 'Designer Showroom', is being created, a dedicated space, where designers can upload their lookbooks and place orders, with their domestic and international buyers, through virtual meetings. This year, with many new additions, observing the success of the online edition of Designer Stockroom, the FDCI will open this B2C platform once again, for participating designers, after fashion week.