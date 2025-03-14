Live
- Weekly Wrap: Market remains range bound amid mixed global cues
- 53% surveyed experience sleep-related disorders without a consistent bedtime routine: YouGov and Amazon Alexa Study
- Andhra Pradesh: Half day schools from tomorrow in the state
- World Sleep Day: Importance, Activities & Sleep Facts
- Composer Gowra Hari rings in birthday with exciting new projects
- 'New Zealand PM Luxon has huge appetite to engage with India'
- He is world class for a reason: Connolly on facing Shami in Champions Trophy SF
- ‘Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi’ builds hype with gripping pre-teaser
- Brahma Anandam Set for OTT Release on Aha from 19 March
- India needs to call Turkey what it is - sponsor of terrorism: Top Middle East expert
Fashion Staples Every Woman Should Consider
Accessories are a great way to express personal style and elevate any outfit.
Accessories are a great way to express personal style and elevate any outfit. The right pieces can add confidence, sophistication, and a touch of individuality to any look. Whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or putting together a casual everyday outfit, accessories can make all the difference. From bold sunglasses to timeless watches, these essentials enhance your wardrobe and help you create a polished, put-together appearance.
Here are five must-have accessories every woman should consider adding to her collection.
1. Sunglasses: Confidence in Every Pair
Sunglasses are more than just an accessory — they’re a powerful statement of confidence. Whether you prefer oversized frames or sleek aviators, a stylish pair of sunglasses instantly elevates any outfit and offers protection while giving you that effortlessly chic look.
(Image Courtesy: GKB Opticals)
2. Statement Ring: Boldly Make Your Mark
A statement ring is more than just an accessory—it’s a reflection of your unique style and personality. This ring’s asymmetric yet balanced design highlights the beauty of both stones, adding a modern, romantic twist to a timeless classic. Perfect for those who appreciate distinctive and meaningful jewellery, it exudes sophistication and elegance in every detail.
(Image Courtesy: Kama Jewellery)
3. Tote Bag: Where Style Meets Function
The versatile tote bag is a wardrobe staple for a reason. Spacious, practical, and stylish, it’s the perfect accessory for carrying your essentials in style. From work to weekend outings, a chic tote bag effortlessly combines function and fashion, making it an indispensable piece in every woman’s collection.
4. Scarves: The Versatile Game-Changer
Scarves are a must-have accessory that can be worn in countless ways — around your neck, as a headwrap, or even tied to your handbag for a pop of color. A well-chosen scarf can completely transform an outfit, adding elegance, warmth, and personality in an instant.
5. Watch: Time to Shine
A classic watch is timeless and exudes sophistication. It’s not only a functional accessory that keeps you on time but also a symbol of elegance and refinement. Whether paired with formal wear or casual attire, a watch can instantly elevate your look and make you feel empowered throughout the day.