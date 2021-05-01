Ace your corporate look with these stylish range of eyewear

"Putting on a new pair of glasses or sunglasses is a simple way to completely transform your look - just like a new hairstyle." - Brad Goreski, Hollywood stylist and television personality.

Pammi Jamalpuria, VP-Corporate Marketing, Vision Rx Lab, pioneer of international eyewear brand, Nova Eyewear says, "Acing a corporate look is often a challenge to many.

In the post pandemic scenario, as the world made a paradigm shift to working indoors, corporate looks or dress codes took a back seat. The wardrobe pattern also changed quite significantly. Many of us prefer a lightweight, comfort wear and accessories over stiff formal work wear. "

Face masks have evolved as the new fashion accessory. People are pairing them with conventional work attire as well as comfortable outfits and some classy accessories. Talking about accessories, one cannot miss to mention about eyewear.

The pandemic has resulted in extended working hours for many at home and increased screen time. Eye health has become a glaring concern irrespective of any age and gender. Long exposure to harmful HEV Blue light (emitted from most of the digital devices) is affecting the eye health of many corporate employees.

Nowadays eyewear comes with advanced lenses, which have anti-fog, blue-light filtering and anti-reflective properties, which make them apt for comfortable vision and prolonged usage. Lenses with blue-light filter offer stress free vision when handling digital devices while the anti-fog property keeps the glasses fog-free especially while wearing masks. The anti- reflective property helps in reducing annoying ghost images ensuring maximum transparency of lenses. Being presentable and creating, a mark through one's personality and dressing sense can always get you the right kind of attention at workplace. Many of us get confused and refrain from wearing eyeglasses in public because we are not aware about how to style it up and make it look classy.

Once in a corporate environment, one has to be little conscious while choosing the right set of frames because an eyewear plays an extremely crucial role in creating a perception about your personality which eventually leverages your confidence. A perfect set of eyewear is capable of adding that extra charisma which also boosts your confidence while meeting business clients or colleagues.

It is advisable not to experiment much with funky pairs and choose slightly traditional and subtle ones for professional use.

Titanium or stainless steel frames can be one of the choices as they come mostly in rimless frame style. Such pairs are lightweight and if wore with right pair of glasses can help in building a personality where one wants to portray intellect and confidence.

Apart from rimless frames, classic shapes such as ovals, round and rectangles in traditional colours of gold, silver, brown, grey and black are few selections which can never go wrong and can becarried by anyone without much effort. These colours also give an edge to your professional outlook as they match really well with a variety of palazzo suits giving a vibe of comfort.

Overall, personality plays a huge role in creating any impression. A well-read person with a good personality can always mark his/her presence and is capable of standing apart in a crowd.