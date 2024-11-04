Actress Pranitha Subhash Grand Launches Swayam Designer Studio First Flagship Store in Khajaguda, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Swayam Designer Studio, founded by Yamuna Baditha, is set to open its Flagship Store in Hyderabad. Actress Pranitha Subhash will attend as a special guest to mark the occasion.

Swayam, born during Yamuna's master’s studies in London, emphasizes designs that enhance individual beauty and promote self-confidence. The brand is known for its customization options, allowing customers to create pieces that reflect their personal styles.

“Fashion should be empowering, not intimidating,” says Yamuna. “Our designs aim to make people feel comfortable and celebrated.”

The name Swayam, meaning “self” in Sanskrit, reflects the studio’s commitment to authenticity and self-love. Each piece honour’s the unique qualities of the wearer, fostering a dedicated customer base that values personalized service.

After the online success, the Hyderabad flagship store will provide a direct experience of Swayam’s offerings. Located in Khajaguda, a prime location the store features a diverse collection from classic to contemporary styles, alongside a customization studio for tailored designs.

Pranitha Subhash, recognized for her elegant representation of South Indian culture, will inaugurate the store, embodying the values of confidence and authenticity that Swayam stands for.

The Hyderabad opening signifies a new phase for Swayam, aligning with Yamuna’s vision to expand across India and beyond. With a focus on inclusivity and comfort, Swayam aims to empower everyone who wears its designs.

About Swayam Designer Studio

Founded by Yamuna Baditha, Swayam Designer Studio specializes in customizable fashion that celebrates self-expression. With a focus on elegance and comfort, the brand is ready to make a significant impact in the fashion industry with its first store in Hyderabad.

