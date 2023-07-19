Aditi Govitrikar Launches Her Own Pageant Marvelous Mrs. India 2023; Says “All About Celebrating Individuality”

Dr Aditi Govitrikar, A well-known model, actress and psychologist, has brought her latest initiative in front of the world by launching her own beauty pageant for married women called Marvelous Mrs. India 2023. This is a groundbreaking move that is bound to redefine the world. of beauty pageants.

Marvelous Mrs. India 2023 as a beauty pageant aims to break stereotypes and challenge social norms by recognising that a woman's marital status does not define her worth or limit her potential. Aditi claims that the women participating in the competition can be divorced, separated or widowed!









On launching her own pageant, Aditi Govitrikar says, "I am very excited to launch my own pageant, Marvelous Mrs. India 2023. This pageant is very close to my heart and it is not just a conventional beauty pageant; it is an extraordinary, journey that will change the life of every entrant. Our primary goal is to redefine beauty by highlighting the power, resilience, and inner beauty of married women. The pageant will encourage entrants to embrace their unique qualities, talents, and accomplishments, allowing them to shine in a national stage".

“The pageant welcomes married women from all walks of life, regardless of age, body type, or background. It seeks to create a safe and supportive environment where contestants can connect, learn from each other, and form lifelong friendships. I am very excited about this and I hope I can bring something to all my lovely ladies," Aditi said.