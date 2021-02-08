Akriti elite lifestyle exhibition inaugurated
A two-days designer lifestyle exhibition 'Akriti' elite was inaugurated at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills on Monday.
Speaking on the occasion the Expo organiser Sashi Nahata said the two-day expo was aimed at providing a variety of clothing, designer Jewellery and lifestyle accessories to people of Hyderabad.
