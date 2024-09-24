Alia Bhatt’s Empowering Debut at Paris Fashion Week 2024

Alia Bhatt made a powerful mark on the global stage as she debuted at Paris Fashion Week 2024, representing L’Oréal Paris as their Global Brand Ambassador. On September 23, 2024, at the prestigious Opera de Paris, Alia embodied the brand’s theme Walk Your Worth with elegance and confidence.

Owning the Runway with Style and Confidence

Alia took center stage during Act II of the show, which highlighted the theme Inspire Your Worth. Her confident stride and radiant smile instantly captivated the audience. As she walked, the message that beauty ignites confidence and empowers self-worth resonated through the venue. Alia's playful moments, including blowing air kisses and sharing a fun exchange with actor Andie MacDowell, made her presence even more memorable.

A Bold Fashion Statement by Gaurav Gupta

Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, Alia Bhatt turned heads in a striking silver metallic corset designed by Gaurav Gupta. The sculpted breastplate, featuring intricate detailing, was paired with black sharara trousers, creating a bold yet sophisticated look. The chunky metallic earrings, along with her cascading hairstyle, perfectly complemented her outfit, adding to her fierce and confident runway presence.

Minimalist Makeup, Maximum Impact

Known for her preference for minimal makeup, Alia’s look was all about enhancing her natural beauty. A touch of shimmer in the inner corners of her eyes added brightness, while a bold nude lip colour completed the look. Her understated yet impactful makeup underscored L’Oréal Paris’ message of celebrating strong, confident women who embrace their individuality.

An Iconic Moment for Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s debut at Paris Fashion Week was not only a testament to her growing influence in global fashion but also an empowering moment for women everywhere. Her presence on the runway symbolized strength, confidence, and self-worth, aligning perfectly with L’Oréal Paris’ philosophy that every woman is worth it.