An Evening of Ethnic Elegance: Taruni’s Exclusive Fashion Showcase

Taruni, a celebrated name in ethnic fashion, in collaboration with Aryan AJ Events, hosted an exquisite fashion show at Nexus Hyderabad on Sunday.

The event showcased Taruni’s finest collections, featuring intricate lehengas, sarees, anarkalis, and festive ensembles that beautifully combined heritage with modern aesthetics. Each piece highlighted the brand’s unmatched craftsmanship and vibrant designs, taking attendees on a journey through India’s rich textile traditions. The grand evening captivated fashion enthusiasts and reaffirmed Taruni’s legacy.