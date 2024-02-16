  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style > Fashion

Beyonce sparkles in Indian designer Gaurav Gupta’s crystal ensemble at NYFW

Beyonce sparkles in Indian designer Gaurav Gupta’s crystal ensemble at NYFW
x
Highlights

It was a “sparkley” affair at New York Fashion Week, where grammy winner Beyonce, also called as Queen B by her fans, made heads turn in an outfit by renowned Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.

It was a “sparkley” affair at New York Fashion Week, where grammy winner Beyonce, also called as Queen B by her fans, made heads turn in an outfit by renowned Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.

Gupta took to his Instagram account, where he shared the slick looks donned by Beyonce. The statement outfit was from the designer’s recent collection, “Aarohanam,” which was unveiled at the Paris Couture Week’s Spring Summer 2024.

Beyonce looked every-inch-gorgeous in a celestial hued blazer dress having a plunging neckline paired with thigh-boots and a cowboy hat. She completed her look with a hologram-coloured bag and big sunglasses. The outfit had crystals embedded on it. For the caption, Gupta detailed the look for the readers: “@beyonce in Gaurav Gupta Couture for #NYFW. She wears the Galaxy crystal jacket with embroidered body suit and boots from our recently launched Paris Couture SS’24 collection, Aarohanam.”

He has previously styled globally popular names such as Kylie Minogue, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo and Priyanka Chopra.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X