Clovia gets quirkier with Emoji

Lingerie brand Clovia has launched its Christmas/New Year collection of nightwear and briefs, in collaboration with Emoji brand.

The holiday collection comprises nightwear with super cute season-inspired slogans and adorable emojis.

This entire collection makes for a perfect cozy winter gift. You definitely cannot go wrong by gifting cute nightwear to your best friend or BAE.

"Since both, the brands stand for spreading joy, we are super excited about our new collection with Emoji.

We at Clovia, look forward to the launch of the pictographic language of youth and fun across different collections," said Suman Chaudhary, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Clovia.