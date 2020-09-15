Denim tips for every girl

Want to look chic in your denim. While showing some skin in your denim. If you're wearing a miniskirt or shorts, cover up on top. If your top is skimpy, go for full-coverage bottoms.

Don't underestimate the power of a well-fitting, stylish winter coat. You can be wearing pajamas underneath and you'll still look perfectly put together.

Fold jeans like a pro: Lay jeans on a flat surface, fold in half from left to right. Grab the stacked jean legs and fold them in half so the hem of the jeans lines up with the waistband. Fold the jeans in half one more time.

If the garment you're ironing has delicate buttons or detailing, cover them with the bowl of a metal spoon and press the surrounding fabric.