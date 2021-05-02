Different ways to style dupatta

Women are always keen to make their outfits look stylish and always want to add a different touch to their usual suits or kurti or even style your jeans top with a dupatta.

Here are few ways to style your dupattas:

Folded Diagonally: Tuck one end of the dupatta on either side of your bottom wear. Wrap it around your waist and tuck it on the opposite side on the shoulder.

Loose Back Drop: Tuck one end of the dupatta on either side of your bottom wear. Turn it around your back and bring it to the front. Make pleats and tuck it on the opposite side of the shoulder. You can leave it as it is or can take the front end and tuck it on the other side of the shoulder like a normal dupatta.

Shawl Drap: Pleat the dupatta and tuck it on right side of the shoulder. Tuck it in such a way the length is longer in the back and bring it in front from under or over the shoulder and pin it on the right shoulder.

The Cape Drap: Pin the dupatta in the center at the back of the top/ kurti. Tuck the two ends of the dupatta in the center of the top/ kurti like old Punjabi culture. This style will be best with a plain top/ kurti along with a heavy printed or embroided dupatta.

Cuff style: Pin one side on the right side of the shoulder and let it fall freely. Bring the other backend of the dupatta and tie it like a cuff on the left wrist and you are ready to go. This style is best suited on a heavy suit or kurti. These styles will surely help you carry that look elegantly and perfectly.