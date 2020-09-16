Don't underestimate the power of accessories

Fashion accessories are pieces that, although they can serve practical functions, are chosen to complement the rest of an outfit, the finishing touches. Accessorising allows you to add new energy to the old standbys in your capsule wardrobe.

Accessorising is all about balance, and the right accessories can make even the most basic outfit look glam. Here are a few tips on how to perfectly match your accessories with your outfit

Choose a signature accessory

If you feel overwhelmed by accessory options, choose just one statement piece that makes you feel great and that you can wear with multiple outfits. When you're ready to add more accessories, create balance by choosing one piece to dominate your look in terms of size or colour, then layer on more subtle accessories.

Think about colours and patterns

Accessories are a great way to add a pop of colour to a simple outfit. Bright colours and animal prints can be difficult to work into your wardrobe, but vibrant, fun accessories like shoes, a belt, or a scarf can elevate your look.

Use accessories to transform an outfit

Accessories are an easy way to take an outfit from the office to dinner with friends. A classic little black dress looks work-appropriate when paired with a blazer and flats. Ditch the blazer, swap the flats for stilettos, and add a pair of statement earrings or a cocktail ring, and you're ready for a night out. Have a few go-to accessories in mind for those moments when you're not able to do a full outfit change.

Your accessories don't need to match

Matching accessories can read more conservative than fashion-forward. If you're not sure which colours go together, start by adding one colourful accessory to a base of neutrals. Then, use the colour wheel to get new ideas for bold colour combinations.