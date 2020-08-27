Dress sassy for the house party

As the weather cools, more and more of our weekend plans go indoors. If you have a house party on the calendar, just because you're staying inside doesn't mean you can't dress like you're going out.

House parties can be the perfect opportunity to test out some novel stylings—you have an occasion to dress for, yet you're still in the comfort of someone's home. So if you're wondering what to wear to a house party, the options are diverse. It just depends on your personal style and what level of formality the gathering calls for.

Have a look at the 7 things to keep in mind if you have been invited to a house party:

Don't be too dressy

A house party is not the same as a club scene. Cocktail dresses and sky-high heels might be a little much for a simple house gathering.

Be smart with footwear

If you plan on dancing at any point in the evening, high heels might not be your best bet.

Don't wear super skin-tight clothing

If you plan on staying for several hours. You won't feel comfortable, especially if you are drinking or eating.

Keep your look low-maintenance

The last thing you want as you try and enjoy yourself is to have to stop and adjust an annoying strap or retuck your tank top all night long.

Tuck some makeup wipes and extra makeup in your purse

House parties can sometimes get a little hot and crowded. A discreet wipe under your eyes with a wet cloth and an extra swipe of lipstick will keep you feeling fresh all night long.

Wear layers for a winter house party

Dress for an indoor party and simply layer up your outerwear so you can ditch those layers in the spare bedroom or in the coat closet.

Keep your outfit casual but chic

A well-fitting, flattering outfit that doesn't pinch or make you have to suck your stomach in all night will allow you to enjoy yourself and feel confident in your body and clothing.