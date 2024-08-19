Live
- Odisha Police team to go to Ranchi to seize SIM box
- PM Modi wishes Indian contingent for Paris Paralympic Games
- CM Chandrababu Naidu Celebrates World Photography Day
- Vadodara medical students protest over Kolkata female doctor’s rape-murder
- Sri Lanka playing Tests late in the English summer is a great opportunity, says Sanath Jayasuriya
- MP govt’s Religious Dept to function from Ujjain
- FM Sitharaman asks regional banks to give more loans to small and micro firms
- RG Kar horror: Woman officer who probed Hathras case included in CBI team
- Nara Lokesh Meets Foxconn Delegation, Discusses Future Plans
- East Bengal FC to take part in AFC Challenge League Group Stage draw
Elegance and beauty of handloom fashion show !
Hand to Hand a handloom expo to be held from 20th at Kalinga Cultural Centre
Hyderabad, August 2024: Jagdishwar Hastkala conducted a Handloom fashion show at Studio active, country club, in Begumpet on Sunday. Hand to Hand a handloom exhibition to be held from 20th to 24th August at Kalinga Cultural Centre, Road No 12, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, in which handloom makers from across the country showcasing their products.
Hyderabadi Models Showcased the Indian Traditional Handloom Sari collection. They sashayed across the ramp draped in elegant with Ikat, Mysore Silk, Narayanpet silk, Apoorva Silk, Balchuri Sari Collections added a tinge of glamour to the occasion. organizer Jayesh gupta unveiled the poster.
