Elegance and beauty of handloom fashion show !

Hyderabad, August 2024: Jagdishwar Hastkala conducted a Handloom fashion show at Studio active, country club, in Begumpet on Sunday. Hand to Hand a handloom exhibition to be held from 20th to 24th August at Kalinga Cultural Centre, Road No 12, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, in which handloom makers from across the country showcasing their products.

Hyderabadi Models Showcased the Indian Traditional Handloom Sari collection. They sashayed across the ramp draped in elegant with Ikat, Mysore Silk, Narayanpet silk, Apoorva Silk, Balchuri Sari Collections added a tinge of glamour to the occasion. organizer Jayesh gupta unveiled the poster.



