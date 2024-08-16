Evening elegance: Style guide for making a statement

For the Men

Satin shirts: Self-confidence perhaps, but there is no denying that a satin shirt is a total winner. It’s the kind of shirt you wear when you’re ready for romance or rock and roll, or both. Picture going to a function – you walk in, and there is satin- something glimmers- yet it isn’t flashy. The vividness is exactly what one may call it – an optimal level of boldness.

Textured or printed shirts: Textured or Printed shirts are for the people who have an eye to detail and like to treat themselves to the best. So, they’re not just shirts, it’s the shirt that can start a conversation. The patterns are more discreet, or the fabrics are more elaborate and, all in all, they are suitable for days when you want to look special. These shirts are an opportunity to express a little flamboyancy. Wear them with smart trousers or chinos, and you get smart casuals with an elegant, warm appeal.

Old money polos: Traditional polos are classic representations of preppy and timeless style. They’re the shirts you wear when you want to look so cool that it doesn’t take any effort at all. This is like having a piece of historical clothing on you: classical, cannot be surpassed in its timelessness, and is always trendy. Ideal for an informal occasion when you do not want to over dress and impress but at the same time you are ready for your beauty. Wear it with chinos or denims and you’re set for whatever the night will bring. Your evening wear is not just about the clothes; it’s your weapon with which you want to dress to impress. Whether you are dressing up to go for the classic LBD look or stepping out in a printed shirt, the idea is to dress in what makes you look and feel like a celebrity.

For the Ladies

Little black dress

It is a dress that works wonders and every woman should and will own. It’s like the friend-in-need who is always there when you want to feel lively, energetic or sexy. It is that go-to outfit when you find yourself standing in front of your wardrobe wondering, “What do I wear?” Complete the look with your most favoured heels and some minimal gold jewels.

A lace or a satin top

When you want to shine but do not wish to indulge in a dress then an allure of lace or satin top worn over pants is perfect. This combo says, ‘I may be classy, but I came to the party.’ It’s ideal for those occasions when one is transitioning from dining to dancing. The smooth sheen of satin, or the delicate work of lace gives an overall feeling of fabulousness, seeing to it that one feels as wonderful as they look.

Maxi dresses

Picture yourself in a beautiful dress entering a hall, and you are floating and your dress follows like a beautiful wave. And that is why a maxi dress is such a brilliant wardrobe staple. They just want to feel like they could be gliding through the night. Ideal for those occasions when you desire to be relaxed more and graceful more.

Dressy skirts

For one’s own style, dressy skirts are essential when you want to come up with a unique look. Perhaps it is the corporate holiday meal, or perhaps it is a meeting simply requiring formal wear, or just a dinner. A skirt with high waistline and a combination with this blouse makes an outfit both cheeky and elegant.

(The writer is a, Design Director, by Brand Studio Lifestyle Pvt Ltd)