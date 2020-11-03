Fashion Blogger Santoshi Shetty: Pandemic Has Reduced Meet And Greet Opportunities

Santoshi Shetty, the name and the face behind fashion and lifestyle blog The Styledge has amassed over 700,000 fans on Instagram. She continues to find new ways to connect with her followers as she offers them a peek into her life, her passions and her interesting world view.

Fashion of course became her claim to fame as it helped her carve a niche in the crowded world of countless 'influencers' vying for mass attention. From building a website from scratch to winning awards, gracing magazine covers and travelling around the world, she has come a long way. She credits fans for supporting her all through this journey right from the beginning when she was sharing her love for street fashion and putting up appreciation posts for darker skin tones. Her success story includes a popular YouTube channel as well.

As she once famously told Humans of Bombay, " I loved myself so fiercely that the world had no option but to accept and love me as well."

The pandemic has been a trying time but Santoshi feels happy that today she is closer to her fans courtesy platforms like myFanPark. And that it was possible to stay connected with them in a more personal way through the lock down beyond just regular social media interaction.

She says, "It has been a hard time for everyone and this pandemic has drastically brought down the number of 'meet and greet' opportunities one took for granted earlier. So, myFanPark's been great in filling the gap & has allowed me to connect better."