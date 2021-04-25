Fashion tips for styling summer outfits

There are plenty of ways to get your entire wardrobe ready for warm weather. Summer outfits should suit you and you should be comfortable with it. Here are some amazing thoughts to make you look cool in this warm summer.

l Wear light-coloured clothing: Choose light colours and white dresses and button-down shirts, which reflect, rather than absorb, the sun's rays.

l Opt for sleeveless or loose sleeves: When it comes to summer clothes, the goal is to have as much airflow as possible. You don't have to go fully strapless, but consider sleeveless camis and off-shoulder or puff-sleeve blouses. Short-sleeve button-ups are another good option.

l Stay away from tight clothing: Loose-fitting clothing is your best bet for staying cool in the summer. Go for cropped, wide-leg pants, loose shirts, oversize blouses, and dresses and skirts with room to breathe.

l Upgrade your at leisure: Technical fabrics are typically moisture-wicking, but they're also tight, which isn't always great for summer. If you're a fan of at leisure, swap your usual black leggings and sweatshirt for colourful bike shorts and tank tops or short-sleeve crop tops.

l Choose breathable fabrics: It may not matter during the rest of the year, but you'll definitely notice the difference between breathable fabrics and fabrics that trap moisture during the summer. Synthetics usually aren't breathable, so check clothing labels to make sure your clothes are 100 percent linen, cotton, or silk. If you want to play with texture, try eyelet and seersucker.

l Ditch jeans: Denim is one of the heaviest fabrics. If you wear stretch jeans or skinny jeans, you may find them too warm for your summer style. Look for lightweight cotton or linen pants instead. If you must wear denim, opt for wide-leg jeans, which still allow for some air circulation.

l Rely on dresses: Dresses aren't just for special occasions. A comfy summer dress is an easy option for days when you don't know what to wear. Summer is the perfect time to bring out your minidresses, rompers, and miniskirts, but it's okay to go longer, too. For a boho summer look, opt for a sleeveless maxi dress or long skirt. A tie-front dress can give you a little extra air circulation.

l Wear leather sandals: Flip-flops are great for going to the beach, but to dress up your look, opt for strappy sandals or espadrilles, which still let your toes breathe. Leather sandals come in comfortable options that will look more stylish than the standard foam flip-flops.

l Minimise accessories: Lots of dangling necklaces or bangles can stick to your skin in the heat. Choose one statement accessory, like hoop earrings.