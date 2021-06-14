In this pandemic situation, it's important to fill your wardrobe with capsule collection. A capsule collection comprises a number of essential items which can be interchangeably worn with each other which means, multiple outfits can be styled using the same items. There are several perks of fostering a capsule wardrobe; firstly, these basic items never go out of style; secondly, they limit your consumption and prevent you from indulging in fast fashion; thirdly, an epic capsule wardrobe can save you a lot of money, which you'd otherwise spend on buying multiple attires. To sum it up, a capsule collection is all about mixing and matching limited pairs of clothes to assemble a new look every time.

Baggy Trousers

Everyone's in love with baggy trousers and we understand their popularity given how comfortable they are. From fashion influencers to the young girl next door, everyone is sporting baggy pants these days. My advice would be to add at least two pairs of baggy trousers preferably one in denim and the other in black, white or beige to your wardrobe. It's really convenient to pair these up with practically anything between crop tops and kurtis.

Co-ord Sets

Co-ord sets are the fashion world's newest obsession. They consist of two parts which usually include a crop top and the bottom can be anything from trousers to skirts of different lengths and shorts. They come as a complete ensemble but the two parts of co-ord sets can also be separated and paired with other alternatives, creating a new ensemble in the process.

Crop Tops

The go-to solution for hot summer days, crop tops are that one piece of clothing that fits in perfectly with practically everything. You can pair them with jeans, skirts or shorts as you like and they'll blend right in. From off-shoulders and spaghettis to comfortable baggy tees - crop tops come in a broad range of styles to pick from.

Scarf Tops

For people who like to experiment, scarf tops can be a unique addition, perking up an otherwise casual collection. One can opt for pre-stitched scarf tops or go for the unstitched ones which offer a greater scope to play around. Scarf tops look great with baggy trousers and ankle length skirts.

Cotton kurtis

Cotton kurtis are essential; it's always wise to stock up one or two because the need to use them will definitely arrive at some point or the other.

Split Skirts

Split skirts can be a refreshing change for days when you're not in the mood for trousers. Ankle length skirts with knee-high splits, preferably in pastel colors, can be conveniently paired with the previously mentioned crop tops and scarf tops.

Made in monochrome

The world is in love with monochrome. My reason to recommend monochrome, however, is its versatility. Focusing on monochromes maximizes the scope for mixing and matching different pieces of clothing, which is just what we need when planning a capsule collection.

(Pawan Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder at Fashinza)