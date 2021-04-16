Footwear to co-ordinate with palazzo pants

Naturally, you want the emphasis to be firmly on your palazzos, but there's no doubt that finding the right shoes to wear with palazzo pants gives the finishing touch.

Although it may seem that your shoes are less important because they'll be mostly hidden under the wide legs of your palazzos, it's actually even more important to pick the right footwear if you only catch a fleeting glimpse.



Elegant high heels are always a great choice, as they accent the length of your legs and the shapeliness of your feet. A summer outfit begs for strappy sandals, whilst classic heeled court shoes work wonderfully for a formal occasion.

Mid-height heels also look good; cork mules retain the retro theme for a vintage ensemble and low sandals are a comfortable option for a semi-casual theme. But don't discount flat shoes either. A pair of espadrilles can totally make a sailor-style palazzo ensemble and Adidas sneakers give laid-back chic to a casual outfit.

So why wait any longer? The palazzo pants style is most definitely for everyone and finding the right look for you is just a matter of looking around at what's on offer and making your choice.