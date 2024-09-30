From Day to Night: Transitioning Your Makeup and Perfume for Any Event

Effortlessly transition your look from day to night with the right makeup and perfume. This guide shows how to enhance your daytime makeup for evening events while staying budget-friendly, offering simple tips to adapt your appearance for any occasion.



11 steps to follow the best Makeup and Perfume for Any Event:

There are a few steps you need to follow in order to create the best Glam makeup look. The order of the steps is key to achieve a flawless makeup look for a Glam Look

Step 1 - Ponds | Fresh Glow Light Moisturiser with Vitamin E +Glycerine





POND'S Light Moisturiser is a lightweight, fast-absorbing formula enriched with glycerin and vitamin B3, providing instant hydration for smooth makeup application. It keeps skin non-greasy and glowing, making it the perfect base for a quick makeup look. Suitable for all skin types, it ensures long-lasting moisture and a flawless finish.



Price: Rs. 306

Step 2 - Dazller | Priming your base





Dazller Primer Pristine Finish is a budget-friendly primer designed to mattify skin and extend the wear of makeup. Enriched with Aloe, Centella, Canola, and vitamin E, it nourishes and hydrates while ensuring smooth, even makeup application. This primer keeps your look flawless and fresh all day.



Price: Rs. 250

Step 3 - Recode Studio | Luminous Matte Foundation





Recode Studios lightweight, silky creamy formula provides ultimate comfort. Its oil-free texture ensures your skin stays fresh and shine-free all day, while offering a smooth, flawless base for your makeup. It’s perfect for creating an everyday glam look.



Price : Rs.697

Step 4 - MARS Cosmetics | Cancel Concealer | Liquid Concealer





Achieve a flawless finish in minutes with MARS Concealer. Ideal for hiding dark circles, blemishes, and imperfections, this concealer offers a lightweight, buildable coverage for a natural, skin-like look. Its smooth, blendable formula ensures comfort and a radiant complexion.



Price : Rs. 249

Step 5 - Europe Girl | HD Finishing Loose Powder





Europe Girl's HD Finishing Loose Powder is a lightweight, transparent powder that blurs imperfections and delivers a naturally matte finish while minimizing pores and fine lines. Its silicon-based formula ensures a flawless look under any light, making it perfect for a radiant, long-lasting finish. Ideal for all skin tones.



Price: Rs. 600

Step 6 - Faces Canada |Ultime Pro Mini A Matte Made In Heaven Ink Eye Liner





Elevate your Look with Faces Canada Eyeliner. This innovative liner delivers a stunning holographic effect that adds a futuristic touch to your eyes. Its light-reflecting finish creates an eye-catching shimmer, perfect for both bold and subtle looks. Transform your makeup game with this unique and captivating eyeliner.



Price: Rs. 359

Step 7 - Insight Cosmetics | Blush





Achieve a fresh, radiant glow in minutes with Insight Blush. This liquid blush blends effortlessly for a natural, dewy finish, or builds it up for a more intense color. Perfect for a soft, supple flush, it enhances your cheeks with a healthy, luminous tint.



Price: Rs. 290

Step 8 - Swiss Beauty | Highlighter





Illuminate your Look with Swiss Beauty Brick Highlighter. Available in five versatile shades, this highlighter adds a radiant, healthy glow to your skin. Its finely milled powders blend seamlessly, offering a buildable formula for either a subtle shimmer or a bold shine. Perfect for highlighting cheekbones, brow bones, and more, this long-lasting, compact highlighter ensures you stay glowing all day and night.



Price: Rs. 339

Step 9 - Shryoan | Pretty Me! Liquid Matte Lipsticks & Lip Gloss





Enhance your Makeup Look with Shryoan Lipstick. This set includes two matte liquid lipsticks and one lip gloss, offering vibrant, transfer-proof colours that stay all day. Each 6ml lipstick provides intense pigmentation for bold, long-lasting hues. Waterproof and smudge-proof, these high-performance lipsticks ensure your lips stay flawless and radiant for any occasion



Price: Rs. 575

Step 10 - Lotus Herbals |Ecostay Finish Up Makeup Fixer





Lock in yourMakeup Look with Lotus Makeup Fixer. Enriched with Rose Water and Witch Hazel extract, this lightweight, non-sticky formula ensures your makeup stays fresh and smudge-free all day. It nourishes your skin while preventing dirt buildup, making your makeup last longer0. Perfect for a flawless, long-lasting finish.



Price: Rs. 400

Step 11 - Miss Gorgeous





Miss Gorgeous Perfume by Nisara Beauty is a captivating blend of floral and fruity notes, perfect for the confident and modern woman. With fresh citrus top notes, delicate floral heart notes, and a warm musky base, this fragrance adds a touch of elegance to any occasion, leaving a lasting impression.



Price: Rs. 749