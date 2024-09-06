Ganesh Chaturthi Style Guide: Ethnic Jewelry and Clothing for Men to Elevate Your Festive Look

SUBTLE SHADE KURTA

This Ganesh Chaturthi, elevates your festive look with a classic Kurta by Gargee Designers , a timeless piece of men's traditional wear. Whether you prefer mirror work or intricate embroidery, this versatile garment is perfect for the occasion. Opt for subtle shades like white, beige, or grey , which offer a sophisticated and ageless appeal, making them ideal for all age groups. These understated tones provide an elegant yet comfortable look, perfect for attending the puja or family gatherings. Celebrate in style and tradition this **Ganesh Chaturthi** with a kurta that effortlessly combines grace and festivity.

Price : Rs. 18,000

Product Link :

Pachaimuthu Kundan Gold Earrings

This Ganesh Chaturthi, makes a statement with the Pachaimuthu Kundan Gold Earrings by Dishis Designer Jewellery, a perfect blend of artistry and elegance. Each earring showcases exceptional craftsmanship, with precisely placed Kundan stones that form a harmonious and refined design. The regal charm of these earrings makes them the ideal accessory for festive occasions, ensuring you capture attention with their sophisticated beauty. Embrace the festive spirit and elevate your look with these earrings, a symbol of grace and timeless appeal that will complement your style throughout the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Price:₹29,510

Product Link:

Dark Green Long Kurta With Geometric Embroidery and sequins

This Ganesh Chaturthi, stands out with the Dark Green Long Kurta , featuring detailed geometric embroidery and sparkling sequins. Made from high-quality cotton, this kurta offers both comfort and style, making it ideal for the festive season. Its rich green hue and intricate design are perfect for the traditional celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi , ensuring you look polished and festive. Whether you're attending a puja or family gathering, this kurta provides a refined, stylish look while keeping you comfortable throughout the day. Celebrate in elegance with a piece that reflects both tradition and modern design.

Price : 3000

Product Link :

Vedant Emerald Green Groom Kantha

This Ganesh Chaturthi, elevates your traditional attire with the Vedant Emerald Green Groom Kantha by Mirana , a standout piece of jewelry designed to enhance your festive look. Decorated with carefully placed Kundan and imitation stones, this Kantha shines with a captivating brilliance, perfect for the occasion. Its rich green tones and intricate detailing make it an ideal accessory to complement men’s ethnic wear, adding an extra layer of elegance to your Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Embrace the festive spirit with a piece that enhances both your style and traditional appeal.

Price : 3,500

Product Link :