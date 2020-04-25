Get Grooved To Shruti Hassan's Own Composition On Harper's Bazaar Cover Page

Wow… Shruti Hassan is just killing us!!!



When it comes to a magazine cover, we have seen many divas killing us with their oh-so-glamorous looks. But our multi-talented Bollywood diva Shruti is always something different.

It was just yesterday we have witnessed Shruti's awesome casual look on Harper's Bazaar magazine cover page and today she is back with a bang!!!

This time it is not only her fashion tale which stole our hearts she also made us stick to her Instagram account with her awesome singing skills… Have a look!





Being her first song for the cover page, she just made us keep the song on repeat mode. Shruti is seen singing her own composition along with playing the piano. This magazine is titled as 'It's The Little Things That Bring Me Joy…'



This Gabbar Singh lady lead has composed this song at her home amidst the Corona lockdown period and then sent it to the magazine officials. It's great that she managed it so well without any help from outside people!!!

Here are a few more awesome cover page pics of this Hassan's clan lady… Have a look!

Shruti is seen in a casual avatar posing to cams sitting in ajoyous mood!!! The black printed tee and the net skirt along with her attitude added a cozy feeling to her attire!!!





This is the second image which is shot completely in western attire… Shruti sported in a black full-sleeved short top and teamed it up with a short skirt. Those printed words on her outfit and her winsome smile are a perfect match for her magazine attire.



These all pics were clicked at Shruti's home as the lockdown period made all of us sit at home for our safety… Shruti did it with much ease and made it to the cover page making us go jaw dropped!!!

Ultimate job by Shruti… Thank You dear for showing us your wow some talents!!!