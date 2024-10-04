  • Menu
Hansika reaffirms her status as a fashion icon

Hansika Motwani, known for her memorable roles in blockbuster Tollywood hits like Desamuduru and Kandireega, is back in the spotlight, captivating audiences with her glamorous new avatar.

Despite a decade of intermittent appearances, the actress hasn't lost her allure and continues to wow fans with her style. In her latest look, Hansika exudes confidence in a black and red crop top, paired with a matching skirt and shrug.

Heavy jewelry and her open hair complete the stunning ensemble, while transparent heels add a touch of sophistication to her overall appearance. The stylish ensemble has her fans buzzing, reaffirming her status as a fashion icon. Currently, Hansika is working on Tamil movies Rowdy Baby and Man, promising her follo wers that her reign as both a style icon and talented actress is far from over. Her glamorous return is sure to delight fans and keep her in the limelight.

