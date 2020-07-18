Happy birthday Bhumi Pednekar: Bhumi Pednekar… This name in Bollywood holds myriads of accolades! Yes… she is the one who made us utter 'Dum Laga ke Haisa' and of course who can forget the inspiring tale of 'Toilet: Ek prem Katha'??? Not only with her fab acting skills, but Bhumi also makes all and sundry go weak on their knees with her stupendous glam tales.

Bhumi's hot and bold looks just strike the mind and make us go gaga over her. Being the synonym of a glamazon and a killer of the glam charts, this Sonchariya star always stands beyond our expectations with her ultimate fashion tales.

Today being this B-Town actress birthday, we Hans India have collated all her amazing dramatic looks in one frame… Look into the write-up and mimic her flawless dramatic looks my dear beautiful dolls!

Wow… This is definitely a cool pic!!! Bhumi arrested all and sundry with her violet ruffled gown. This body-hugging outfit gave her a natty appeal and coming to her makeup, the shimmery violet shade made us fall for her!!! Those flowy tresses and simple metallic earrings perfectly suited her uber-chic attire.





This one is a temperature raising pic!!! Bhumi just awestruck us with her balloon-sleeved satin floor-length gown… The deep V neck and centre-slit details enhanced the look of this western piece and oozed out her glam. All we need to speak is about her oh-so-glamorous makeup… She looked awesome with those pink lips and radiant cheeks. Her smoky eyes and wet-look beach waves are complimented her whole attire!!!





Bhumi just looked sensuous in this photoshoot!!! Bhumi killed it with her open-button shirt dress and stole the hearts with her cozy looks. Those shimmery eyes and blushy cheeks pull out your inner charm. Bhumi looked just beguiling in this pic!

Sonchariya actress in a six-yard wonder piece… This fantastic look of this 'Lust Stories' actress just pulled away from our hearts and made us go jaw dropped!!! The green-sequined saree and sensuous look gave upped her style quotient. As usual, Bhumi's golden eyeshadow, brown lips and radiant face gave her a stunning appeal.





Bossy looks always look chic… Our dear Bhumi also rocked in her bossy attire sporting in a white bodice and teamed it up with brown straight pants and ash-coloured jacket!!! She went with pink lips and looked awesome in those radiant cheeks!!!

Happy Birthday, Bhumi Pednekar… Keep on killing us with your snazzy appeals!!!