Hyderabad Hosts 9-Day Live Handloom Silk Expo

Hyderabad's Sri Satya Sai Nigamagamam in Srinagar Colony is bustling with activity as the 9-day Live Handloom Silk Expo kicks off. Inaugurated on September 18, 2024, by Dr. Ch Preethi Reddy, Ms. Sudha Jain, and Ms. Shailaja Yamusami, the event showcases a stunning array of handloom products.

Featuring 60 exhibitors from across India, including Bengal, Gujarat, and Telangana, the expo offers unique sarees, jewelry, and textiles directly from weavers. Open daily from 11 AM to 9 PM until September 26, visitors can enjoy diverse, one-of-a-kind handloom creations at this vibrant cultural celebration.