Live
- Adani Energy Solutions to see 20 pc CAGR revenue growth with over 100 pc upside for stock
- $1.3 trillion opportunity for EV revolution in emerging Asia, India holds the future: Report
- 1st Test: Bumrah, Jadeja & Siraj strike as India reduce Bangladesh to 112/8
- A Quick View of Lung Cancer Causes, Symptoms, Treatments, and Preventions
- 'Politics is filled with poison today’: Priyanka Gandhi slams govt response to Kharge's letter on threats to Rahul Gandhi
- 4 crore members in 18 days: BJP’s membership drive achieves new milestone
- Grundfos Unveils Innovative Pumping Solutions for a Sustainable Future at Industry End-User Fair 2024
- Harley’s Fine Bakery Sets Sights on Global Expansion
- LIC MF launches new manufacturing fund, NFO available till Oct 4
- Enough is enough, says Elon Musk over US FAA fining SpaceX ‘for trivia’
Just In
Hyderabad Hosts 9-Day Live Handloom Silk Expo
Highlights
Hyderabad's Sri Satya Sai Nigamagamam in Srinagar Colony is bustling with activity as the 9-day Live Handloom Silk Expo kicks off.
Hyderabad's Sri Satya Sai Nigamagamam in Srinagar Colony is bustling with activity as the 9-day Live Handloom Silk Expo kicks off. Inaugurated on September 18, 2024, by Dr. Ch Preethi Reddy, Ms. Sudha Jain, and Ms. Shailaja Yamusami, the event showcases a stunning array of handloom products.
Featuring 60 exhibitors from across India, including Bengal, Gujarat, and Telangana, the expo offers unique sarees, jewelry, and textiles directly from weavers. Open daily from 11 AM to 9 PM until September 26, visitors can enjoy diverse, one-of-a-kind handloom creations at this vibrant cultural celebration.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS