Live
- Land encroachments with false documents reported in Wanaparthy
- Russia-Ukraine war in focus as PM Modi and Zelensky begin discussions in Kyiv
- India's engineering goods exports up 3.66 pc in July, reach $37 bn in first 4 months this fiscal
- Hemant Soren govt won’t last beyond two months: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy met Party top officials at AICC Delhi
- 1 out of 4 millennials in India experiencing burnout, firms need to evolve
- 14-year-old gang-raped in Assam; CM Sarma warns of stern action
- 14 killed as Indian bus falls into river in Nepal
- Series of accidents spark fear among workers in Andhra's industrial hub Vizag
- 4.8-magnitude earthquake hits Sydney
Just In
Karishma Tanna recent photoshoot draws social media attention
Karishma Tanna is turning up the heat with her latest photoshoot, leaving fans in awe of her stunning beauty and impeccable style. The actress, known...
Karishma Tanna is turning up the heat with her latest photoshoot, leaving fans in awe of her stunning beauty and impeccable style. The actress, known for her bold fashion choices, recently posed in a pristine white halter neck gown that perfectly highlights her curves, exuding confidence and sensuality. Reclining on a plush sofa, Karishma’s sultry expressions and captivating gaze are nothing short of mesmerizing. The former Bigg Boss contestant has once again solidified her status as one of the most glamorous divas in the entertainment industry. Fans have flooded social media with praise, admiring her breathtaking look and showering her with compliments. Karishma’s latest shoot is a testament to her enduring appeal and her ability to consistently set fashion trends.