Karnataka's Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World 2022

New Delhi: Sini Shetty of Karnataka was crowned the coveted Femina Miss India World 2022, Rajasthan's Rubal Shekhawat as First Runner-Up, and Uttar Pradesh's Shinata Chauhan as Second Runner-Up during the glamorous ceremony held on July 3 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

In its ongoing effort to transform the lives of young talented women and extend wholehearted support to the new generation of women with the potential to influence positive change and represent India on the global stage, Femina Miss India 2022, co-powered by Sephora, Moj, and Rajnigandha Pearls, launched a nationwide hunt to find prospective talents from all corners of the country through virtual auditions.

The extensive scouting drive and subsequent interview rounds culminated with the shortlisted selection of 31 state winners. These shortlisted finalists arrived in Mumbai and had to go through rigorous training and grooming sessions and were mentored by the best in the industry, to compete for the coveted Femina Miss India World 2022 crown at the Grand Finale

Talking about the pageant with pride and passion, Neha Dhupia said: "Each year as the journey of Femina Miss India begins, it brings back all the memories of the priceless experiences I've had with this pageant. It's almost like reliving every moment of my journey with these young glamorous girls who are so full of enthusiasm and capability to take on the world with power and elegance. Certainly, there are challenges with the digital process in the wake of the pandemic, however, I'm confident it will be as exciting and worthwhile irrespective of the layout."

The star-studded evening witnessed enjoyable and enthralling performances by Kriti Sanon, Lauren Gottlieb, and Ash Chandler who left the audience spellbound.

The show was hosted by none other than the best, Maniesh Paul.