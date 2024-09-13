Korolova set to ignite India with electric sunsets tour

Get ready for an electrifying musical experience as Korolova, the acclaimed Ukrainian DJ and music producer, returns to India for her much-anticipated Electric Sunsets Tour. Following a standout performance in the country, Korolova is gearing up for a series of high-energy shows that promise to captivate fans across the nation.

The Electric Sunsets Tour will kick off in Kolkata on September 13th, setting the stage for an unforgettable night of techno beats and pulsating rhythms. The tour continues with an explosive performance in Mumbai on September 14th, where Korolova's signature sound is expected to create an immersive audio-visual experience. The tour will conclude with a grand finale in Hyderabad on September 15th, rounding off a three-city journey that showcases her dynamic and innovative approach to electronic music.

Korolova's return to India is highly anticipated, with fans eagerly awaiting her signature blend of melodic techno and house music. Her previous visit left a lasting impression, and this tour is set to elevate the excitement even further, celebrating the vibrant energy of the techno scene. As the tour approaches, anticipation is building for what promises to be a series of nights filled with mesmerizing performances and unforgettable moments. With Korolova at the helm, the Electric Sunsets Tour is sure to be a highlight of the year for techno enthusiasts in India.