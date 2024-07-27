Kunal Rawal’s ‘Sehra’ Collection Shines with Aditya Roy Kapur at India Couture Week

Aditya Roy Kapur took the runway by storm in Kunal Rawal’s ‘Sehra’ collection, celebrating tradition and modernity at Hyundai India Couture Week 2024.

The atmosphere was electric as Aditya Roy Kapur took the stage as the showstopper for Kunal Rawal on Day 3 of Hyundai India Couture Week. Clad in a striking blue sherwani adorned with patola-inspired motifs in gunmetal hues, and paired with a voluminous denim Patiala from the ‘Sehra’ collection, The Night Manager actor captured everyone’s attention.

Kunal Rawal’s ‘Sehra’ collection, named after the traditional ornate headgear worn by Indian grooms, beautifully blends tradition and modernity. It features a luxurious palette of fabrics, including sumptuous silks, opulent brocades, intricate bandhani, and the artful dhup chao threadwork. Each garment is meticulously adorned with innovative interpretations of French knots and daring micro motifs.

Adding to the evening’s allure, stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania graced the runway with her take on androgynous fashion. She effortlessly showcased a menswear-inspired billowy shahara and jacket set. With minimalistic makeup and hair, she ensured that the outfit remained the focal point.