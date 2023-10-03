Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI: New Delhi edition schedule out

Lakmé, Fashion Design Council of India(FDCI), and Reliance Brands (RBL) announce the return of the official fashion week of the country to New Delhi. The upcoming edition is set to take place from 11th - 15th October 2023 at Pragati Maidan.

The prestigious platform is gearing up to bring to the fore a spectacular line-up of designers, including new, emerging, and established talent, and present the latest beauty trends in the country.

The event will open with a Grand Show on 10th October at an offsite location which will see the coming of an iconic Indian designer and his interpretation from Lakmé’s Glitterati collection and will be presented by Lakmé, FDCI, and RBL.

Since its inception in 1952, Lakmé has been a pioneer in beauty x fashion and has occupied an inimitable vantage point in the cultural fabric of India.

This season, once again, Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI will bring a tactile representation of the brand’s inspired festive spirit on the runway in New Delhi. Inspired by the brand’s new collection, the theme - ‘Glitterati’, is an equal parts reminder and an invitation to let a touch of sparkle do the talking this Winter-Festive season. In a first, the upcoming edition will see Lakmé unveil a series of makeup and skin trends.

The two Lakmé showcases for the season will be the Lakmé Glitterati show on 10th October and the event will culminate with the House of Lakmé Grand Finale on 15th October, marking the homecoming of an Indian designer, whose work over the years has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries. The designers will be announced subsequently.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI commented, “We are thrilled to make our return to New Delhi for this season’s Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. As we continue to strengthen the platform, which serves as a showcase for the finest design talent in the industry, we are also upbeat about always elevating the business of fashion. Our goal is to support both young and established designers, fostering an environment that encourages innovation and creativity. And with this edition, we wish to captivate and inspire stakeholders from across the industry.”

“We are back with another power-packed schedule that will be a celebration of the remarkable design talent from India and across the world and curation of some of the most impactful and visionary creators. We are thankful for the support of our esteemed brand partners, and welcome new collaborators who are embarking on this exciting journey with us. We look forward to building the event into a melting pot of ideas around design, innovation, and sustainability”, added Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands.

All showcases will continue to be live-streamed across the platform’s OTT partners Jio Cinema and Jio TV and Lakmé, LFW, and FDCI social media channels to reach the widespread Indian and global fashion audience.