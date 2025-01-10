Madhur Sharma launches new EP ‘Reversion’; announces nationwide tour

Acclaimed singer and musician Madhur Sharma is making waves in the music scene with the release of his latest EP, Reversion. To complement this exciting new project, Sharma has also announced his ongoing India tour, which is already garnering attention from fans across the country. The Reversion tour kicked off on October 18, 2023, and will see the artist perform in multiple cities before concluding in Ahmedabad on February 15, 2025.

Sharma’s India tour is set to take him to key cities, starting with Hyderabad, and followed by performances in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Jaipur, and Pune. Fans in these cities will have the chance to experience his latest musical creations live, and the anticipation for each performance continues to grow. The tour promises to bring an electrifying mix of music, energy, and personal connections with fans, as Sharma himself is looking forward to the upcoming shows.

Speaking about the release of Reversion, Sharma shared his excitement about how the EP reflects the diversity and experimentation that he aims to introduce in his music. "It is an interesting time with many experimental pieces of music coming out. With Reversion, we wanted people of all ages to resonate with the sound of the EP as we seamlessly incorporated genres across the board. Our goal was to create a diverse, fun, and inclusive sound that fans could add to their playlists," he explained.

The EP features a rich blend of genres, including Afro and Indie Pop, along with a surprise wedding anthem that adds an unexpected but delightful touch to the project. Sharma's ability to explore different styles while keeping his unique sound intact is one of the key elements that makes Reversion stand out. His versatility as an artist continues to evolve, and this new project is a testament to his growth and experimentation in the music world.

When reflecting on the connection he has built with his audience over the years, Sharma noted, "Nothing will ever compare to the immediate audience reaction to the piece of music you created. This tour is an opportunity to interact with my fans in person, and I am indebted to them for showering love on all the music that I have released. I hope this relationship will continue for eternity."

Mumbai holds a special place in Madhur Sharma's heart, and he is especially excited to bring Reversion to his hometown audience. "Mumbai isn’t just a city for me — it’s where my musical journey began," he said. "Every performance here feels deeply personal, and I’m thrilled to bring the Reversion Tour to my home crowd. I can promise an evening full of passion, music, and connection. It’s going to be special!"

Madhur Sharma’s previous hits, including Kaali Kaali Zulfon Ke, Kiveh Mukhde, and Sanu Ek Pal, have already solidified his place as a beloved figure in the music industry. Now, with Reversion, he is ready to push boundaries and offer fans a new dimension to his music. As the tour continues across the country, fans eagerly await the chance to witness Madhur Sharma’s musical evolution and enjoy the sounds of Reversion live. His ability to fuse genres, experiment with new sounds, and maintain an authentic connection with his audience makes him a standout talent in the ever-evolving music landscape. With his growing fan base and a promising new EP, it seems that Madhur Sharma’s musical journey is only just beginning.