Martyr's Day 2023: Mahatma Gandhi's Death Anniversary

India Observes Martyrs' Day 2023:

On January 30th, 2023, India commemorated Martyrs' Day, or Shaheed Diwas, honoring freedom fighters who gave their lives for the country. The day also marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, India's "Bapu," who was assassinated in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. Gandhi's death was a result of his support for the Muslim community during the 1947 partition of India, which Godse, a member of Hindu Mahasabha, disapproved of. The last words spoken by Gandhi were reported as "Hey Ram." Martyrs' Day is also observed in India on March 23rd in memory of Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar, who was executed on that day in 1931.

Significance of Martyrs' Day:

Martyrs' Day holds great importance as it remembers Mahatma Gandhi, the "Father of the Nation," who led India's fight for independence through nonviolent means. The day, also known as Shaheed Diwas, highlights Gandhi's philosophy of nonviolence, truth (satyagraha), and political and personal freedom (Swaraj).

Each year on January 30th, India pays tribute to Gandhi's memorial (Samadhi) at Raj Ghat in Delhi, with the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Defense Minister, and the three Service Chiefs of the Army, Air Force, and Navy all participating in the tribute.

About Mahatma Gandhi:

Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2nd, 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat. He went to London to study law before practicing as a barrister in South Africa, where he noticed the poor treatment of Indians and people of color.

In 1915, Gandhi joined the Indian National Congress and started various movements against British rule in India, including the Quit India Movement, the Dandi March, and the Non-cooperation Movement. Known as "Bapu," Gandhi chose the path of nonviolence to fight against British injustice. He was also against the partition of India.

In modern Indian history, Gandhi remains one of India's greatest freedom fighters. His approach and views inspired all Indians to stand together and fight against British rule. He preferred satyagraha and ahimsa over violence and wars, ultimately leading to India's independence. Gandhi's thoughts, philosophies, and ideas continue to be an integral part of India's culture and ethos."