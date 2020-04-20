Mouni Roy Looks Regal On The 'Wedding Vows' Magazine Cover Page
Mouni Roy… This small screen Naagin always makes her fans go gaga over her with her amazing glam tales. Looking at her Instagram page, we were just awestruck!!!
Be it traditional, western or contemporary, she kills it with much ease and turns heads with her charming beauty. A few hours ago, Mouni posted her magazine cover page photoshoot images and made us awestruck.
This girl looked ultimate on 'Wedding Vows' magazine cover page… So, we Hans India have collated all her photoshoot images for our readers… Have a look!
This magazine goes with the title 'Dream Wedding – Mouni Roy'and'Striking Cold' subtitle…
Mouni Roy just killed it again and made us fall for her turning into a cover page 'Bride'…
