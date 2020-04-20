Mouni Roy Looks Regal On The 'Wedding Vows' Magazine Cover Page

Mouni Roy… This small screen Naagin always makes her fans go gaga over her with her amazing glam tales. Looking at her Instagram page, we were just awestruck!!!

Be it traditional, western or contemporary, she kills it with much ease and turns heads with her charming beauty. A few hours ago, Mouni posted her magazine cover page photoshoot images and made us awestruck.

This girl looked ultimate on 'Wedding Vows' magazine cover page… So, we Hans India have collated all her photoshoot images for our readers… Have a look!

Here is the cover of the magazine… Mouni is seen in a complete bridal avatar. She wore a red lehenga which is embellished with rich and intricate silver and stone embroidery. Even the matching blouse is also richly designed with hand embroidery making the outfit look regal and ultimate. The red net dupatta is also enhanced with the same embroidery work. Mouni went with a low bun and added over-sized maang tikka to her bridal attire.This magazine goes with the title 'Dream Wedding – Mouni Roy'and'Striking Cold' subtitle…This one is stunning and sizzling!!! Yes… Mouni's second bridal attire is arresting! She wore a green lehenga which has an off-shoulder blouse and floor-length lehenga. Both of them are enhanced with thread work and added a rich look to her bridal attire. This Naagin girl went with messy bun and stone choker…The final image is superb one… Mouni is looking like a princess in this regal attire wearing a violet lehenga. This time she went with golden embroidery for both lehenga and blouse and made us go jaw dropped. The antic pearl choker and bun hairdo gave her enough bridal glow!!!