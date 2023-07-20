Nita Ambani looks elegant as ever in a black Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla saree at the Met Museum in New York

Nita Ambani proclaimed her affinity for six yards of elegance while attending a special preview of Tree and Serpent - Early Buddhist Art in India - exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

She put the best foot of hers in fashion and attended the event in a regal black saree by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Tree and Serpent: Early Buddhist Art in India, 200 BCE–400 CE, an exhibition supported by Nita Ambani herself, will be on view at the museum beginning July 21.

To mark her presence at the exclusive preview, she slipped into a black georgette sari. The understated minimalism of the black canvas was enlivened by a vibrant fuchsia border. Contrasting silk detailing was further embellished with spectacular golden zardozi peacock motifs.

She paired the handcrafted sari with a sheer brocade blouse, which was covered with booties all around and peacock motifs on the sleeve cuffs.









Minimal makeup, a bright pink bindi, and stunning peacock earrings were her picks to complete the look.

As for Tree and Serpent, it's a uniquely curated exhibit, bringing over 125 objects dating from 200 B.C. C. to 400 d. C. at The Met.

“I come from India, the land of the Buddha, and it is a great honor for me to support Tree and Serpent through the Reliance Foundation's partnership with The Met. This historical exhibition traces the origins of early Buddhist art from the 2nd century BCE. C. until the 4th century AD. C., with more than 125 objects from ancient India," said Nita Ambani at the exhibition preview.

"With Tree and Serpent, we take enormous pride in showcasing the deeply rooted connection between Buddhism and India. The Buddha's teachings are intertwined with the Indian ethos and continue to shape global thinking," she added.

Nita Ambani, in 2019, was named an Honorary Trustee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.