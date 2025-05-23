Pragya Jaiswal slays in purple as she celebrates 10 years in Tollywood

Pragya Jaiswal, who made a memorable debut with the critically acclaimed Kanche, marked a significant milestone in her career by turning heads at the Zee Cine Awards — a celebration that also coincided with her decade-long journey in Tollywood.

Known for her graceful screen presence and her impactful role as Sita Devi opposite Varun Tej in Kanche, Pragya brought the same elegance to the red carpet. She wore a striking purple strappy gown featuring a bold thigh-high slit, blending modern glam with a touch of tradition.

The look was elevated by golden jhumkas — an unexpected yet charming choice that added an ethnic flair to her otherwise contemporary outfit.

Pragya exuded poise and confidence, embracing a look that was both daring and refined. Her presence not only reminded fans of her past cinematic impact but also affirmed that she’s far from done.

Currently, she’s busy shooting for Akhanda 2 and Tyson Naidu, two exciting Telugu projects that show she's still very much in the game.

With ten years under her belt and more promising roles ahead, Pragya Jaiswal continues to prove she’s here to stay — stylishly and strongly.