Pre-loved fashion has changed the game: Pernia

Co-founded by Shehlina Soomro, Omar Soomro and Pernia Qureshi, 'Saritoria' is a newly-launched global platform aims to start a pre-love(d) revolution in authentic South Asian luxury couture.

It intends to redefine the concept of 'new clothes' while also building a conscious community that promotes sustainability by giving cool 'desi' fashion masterpieces a second life, say its founders.

For me, personally I felt that I had so many solutions for Western wear and was amazed that there was no equivalent for my 'desi' clothes. The amount of human and natural resources that go into making each garment is so much higher than for western wear, so it's even more crucial that we extend the life of these outfits. This is why we needed Saritoria to connect 1.8bn people to the circular economy.

Especially considering South Asia will be disproportionately affected by climate change we need to enable consumers to make smarter choices now before it's too late. And the great thing about Saritoria is that it's a smarter choice without sacrificing anything - rather it empowers people to access luxury clothes at a far more reasonable price as well as being able to cash in on what you already have, all while saving the planet. Who wouldn't want to do that?

The platform is essential in this day and age where we are looking to make more conscious decisions as a consumer. There is a real need for a reliable preloved market place for the modern consumer and Saritoria is now there to fill the void. The team at Saritoria has been overwhelmed with enquiries in the last few days since our launch which proves the relevance and importance of the concept.

With major brands collaborating with them and major fashion houses investing in them, it is clear that this is the future. This business finally gives access to a whole new base of people who maybe could not afford designer fashion earlier.

We are democratizing fashion, we are supporting sustainability with reusing old outfits and we are helping our clients make cash! How can it get any better?! It's really a win-win for everyone.