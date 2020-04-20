Raashi Khanna Steals The Hearts' With Her Rainbow Fashion Tale

Today's weather is so pleased with all the cool breezes and tiny droplets of rain… Amidst the Corona fever and Summer hot winds, people took a cool breather today and felt happy with the rainbow weather.

Well, our dear Raashi Khanna has treated us with wow some rainbow attire and made us go gaga over her…

We Hans India have collated her images straight from her Instagram page for our readers… Have a look!

Raashi looked hot in the shirt dress and looked chic sitting on the black chair… The plain background complimented her attire. The full-sleeved shirt dress with V-neck with all rainbow look made her wow some. Those black shoes added a complete look to her attire!!!

Raashi also mesmerized us with her on-point makeup… Those beach waves and light-hued lips along with radiant cheeks…



Raashi you killed us with your ultimate rainbow attire!!!