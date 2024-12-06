Renu Desai at Save the Weave handloom exhibition Launch at Room9

Hyderabad: The "Save the Weave" six-day handloom exhibition was inaugurated on Thursday by the Andhra Pradesh Textiles and Handloom Commissioner, Rekha Rani, at the Room9 Pop-Up Store located on Road Number 41, Jubilee Hills. Organized by Department of Handloom and Textile Govt of Andhra Pradesh in collaboration with Room9.

Dr. Madhavi Chowdhury, Founder of Room9 and Celebrity Secrets, shared that the exhibition, which will continue until the 10th of this month, features a wide range of textile products such as handlooms, pattu (silk), cotton, dress materials, and handicrafts across from Andhra Pradesh.

Renowned personalities including actress and founder of Shree Aadya Animal Shelter, Renu Desai, Socilaite Vilekha Boyapati, actress Pragathi Mahavadi, Kala Thatikonda, Dr. Nirlepa Krovvidi were also at the exhibition.

Including Padmashree Awardee Padmaja Reddy, IAS & CSB IAS Academy founder Bala Latha Mallavarapu, Telangana Additional Commissioner of Labour, Dr. E. Gangadhar, and many others were present.