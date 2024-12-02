Live
- Driving Change: Nikhil Singla on Leading a Groundbreaking Digital Transformation
- India Faces Consequences After Bangladesh Mission Breach in Tripura: A Deeply Regrettable Incident
- Green Signal for Vijayawada Metro Rail Project
- Visakhapatnam To See Metro Rail Soon
- Telangana Police Deny Allegations in Mulugu Encounter
- High Court Petition Filed Over Ticket Prices for Pushpa 2
- Bhadradri Gurukul Students Intoxicated, Education Sector Neglected
- Shahid Kapoor Felt He Needed to 'Protect' Mira Rajput from the Film Industry: 'It's a Big, Bad World'
- Trump’s Second Term Could Challenge Highly Skilled Indian Immigrants, Says Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi
- OnePlus 13 India Launch Confirmed, Global Debut and Release Date Set for January 2025
Just In
Sri Aditya Luxury Vantage Presents #HTFW 2024 Fashion Week continues to weave its magic with Day 2
Grander, full of colour, and more exciting that before, the lineup of designers is a fitting successor for the sheer magic of Day 1.
Grander, full of colour, and more exciting that before, the lineup of designers is a fitting successor for the sheer magic of Day 1.
Day 2 Designers
-NIF Global
-Adhvaria Silks+Star Life by Shafeeq ur Rahman
Manasa DLM Studio @ Couture By Manasa
-Rajyalakshmi Gubba
-Pallavi Jaipur Powered by Parampara
-Grand Finale by Sahil Kochhar
With emerging and established designers together on one stage, we get to witness unleashed creativity, with its influences, tradition, and future, breaking new ground in the world of global fashion.
This is one glimpse of how India is steadily creating a space for itself that is on par with the greats of the world.
Ensembles, prints, and colours like no other make this last day of Fashion Week a permanent memory for designers and audience alike!