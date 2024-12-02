  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style > Fashion

Sri Aditya Luxury Vantage Presents #HTFW 2024 Fashion Week continues to weave its magic with Day 2

Sri Aditya Luxury Vantage Presents #HTFW 2024 Fashion Week continues to weave its magic with Day 2
x
Highlights

Grander, full of colour, and more exciting that before, the lineup of designers is a fitting successor for the sheer magic of Day 1.

Grander, full of colour, and more exciting that before, the lineup of designers is a fitting successor for the sheer magic of Day 1.

Day 2 Designers

-NIF Global

-Adhvaria Silks+Star Life by Shafeeq ur Rahman

Manasa DLM Studio @ Couture By Manasa

-Rajyalakshmi Gubba

-Pallavi Jaipur Powered by Parampara

-Grand Finale by Sahil Kochhar

With emerging and established designers together on one stage, we get to witness unleashed creativity, with its influences, tradition, and future, breaking new ground in the world of global fashion.

This is one glimpse of how India is steadily creating a space for itself that is on par with the greats of the world.

Ensembles, prints, and colours like no other make this last day of Fashion Week a permanent memory for designers and audience alike!


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick