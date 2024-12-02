Sri Aditya Luxury Vantage Presents #HTFW 2024 Fashion Week continues to weave its magic with Day 2

Grander, full of colour, and more exciting that before, the lineup of designers is a fitting successor for the sheer magic of Day 1.

Day 2 Designers

-NIF Global

-Adhvaria Silks+Star Life by Shafeeq ur Rahman

Manasa DLM Studio @ Couture By Manasa

-Rajyalakshmi Gubba

-Pallavi Jaipur Powered by Parampara

-Grand Finale by Sahil Kochhar

With emerging and established designers together on one stage, we get to witness unleashed creativity, with its influences, tradition, and future, breaking new ground in the world of global fashion.

This is one glimpse of how India is steadily creating a space for itself that is on par with the greats of the world.

Ensembles, prints, and colours like no other make this last day of Fashion Week a permanent memory for designers and audience alike!

