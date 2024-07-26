Suneet Varma’s ‘Nazm’ Collection A Contemporary Ode to India’s Decorative Arts

Suneet Varma’s ‘Nazm’ Collection A Contemporary Ode to India’s Decorative ArtsSuneet Varma's 'Nazm' collection at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2024 brilliantly reinterprets India's rich decorative arts, blending traditional motifs and embroidery techniques with a modern flair. This collection celebrates the confidence and adventurous spirit of the contemporary Indian woman, using luxurious fabrics such as metallic tissue, pastel organza, and flowing chiffons. Intricate gold and silver three-dimensional embroidery, along with shimmering metallic foil appliqué work, adorns glamorous ensembles in midnight blue and burgundy tones. The collection also features crystal tassel embellishments, adding a touch of drama to the designs. Suneet Varma's 'Nazm' epitomizes the timeless allure of bespoke couture.

Suneet Varma's 'Nazm' collection draws inspiration from India's rich decorative arts, reimagining traditional motifs and embroidery techniques with a contemporary twist for the modern Indian woman. Celebrating her confidence and adventurous spirit, the collection blends romance and femininity through luxurious fabrics like metallic tissue, pastel organza, and flowing chiffons that gracefully drape the body.

Intricate gold and silver three-dimensional embroidery, featuring abstract floral patterns, adds a touch of mystery to the designs. Midnight blue and burgundy tones with silver accents dominate glamorous ensembles, including lehengas with off-shoulder blouses, draped skirts with capes, and ruffled organza shirts paired with high-waisted palazzo pants.

Shimmering silver and gold metallic foil appliqué work combines glamour with traditional silhouettes, ensuring lightweight comfort. Pale gray, celadon green, ice pink, and ivory hues adorn long asymmetrical tunics paired with 'farshi' shararas, one-shouldered blouses with petal skirts, and draped chiffon sarees complemented by Suneet's signature corseted blouses. The crystal tassel collection takes inspiration from India's vibrant jewel tones, featuring emerald green, ruby red, and sapphire blue teardrop and triangular crystals that enhance the drama of draped skirts.

Reflecting on India's enduring love for couture, Suneet emphasizes the pleasure and luxury of bespoke craftsmanship, the enchanting allure of intricately embellished wedding attire, and the brilliance of personalized jewellery crafted to complement each unique ensemble.















































































