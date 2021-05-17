T-shirts with natural fibers make you feel comfortable

Like a good pair of jeans, the softest women's T-shirts feel broken-in and only get better with time. Tees made from natural materials will deliver that sumptuous feel, and below you'll find a breakdown of some fabrics to look for to ensure you're getting a tee you never want to take off.

Supima cotton: Accounting for less than one per cent of all cotton in the world, this high-quality cotton has extra-long staple fibers that result in a supremely soft and durable fabric that's less likely to wear out no matter how much you live in it. If you're shopping on a budget, regular cotton will still feel downy to the touch and offer breathability. If you're after a white tee that isn't see-through, medium-weight cotton will do the trick.

Linen: Woven from flax, this lightweight natural fiber is stronger than cotton and gets softer with every single wash for a broken-in look and feel. It's naturally moisture-wicking (unlike cotton), but wrinkles easily.

Rayon: Derived from wood and bamboo pulp, this semi-natural fabric is famous for its light and silky drape that blends well with other fabrics. It's absorbent and breathable and feels buttery-soft on your skin. Depending on the particular fabric blend, it may require a bit of hands-on care to stay looking pristine, however. You will also find tees made from a blend of materials, like cotton and rayon, that harness the best properties of both. Some tees have a tiny bit of synthetic material like spandex or polyester woven in to help them hold their shape and prevent fading, as well. From a fitted scoop-neck tee made from organic cotton to a flowy tunic that's perfect with leggings and jeans.