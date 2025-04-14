Teach For Change Annual Fundraiser 2025: A Star-Studded Evening Supporting Education in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Teach For Change Annual Fundraiser 2025 founded by actor and philanthropist Lakshmi Manchu, brought together glamour, purpose, and powerful advocacy for education in a spectacular showcase held at the Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & HICC. The event was presented by Premier Energies and co-hosted by Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and HICC, standing as a beacon of hope for quality education in government schools across India.

The evening was graced by distinguished chief guests, including D. Sridhar Babu, Minister of IT, Government of Telangana; Konda Surekha, Minister for Environment and Forests, Government of Telangana; Chittem Parnika Reddy, Member of Legislative Assembly; and Anjani Kumar, former Director General of Police, Telangana. Their presence underscored the importance of collective efforts between government, civil society, and the creative industry in shaping a better future for children.

Taking center stage as the showstopper was actor Rhea Chakraborty, whose presence added brilliance to the cause. The fashion showcase featured a bespoke collection by celebrated designer Swathi Veldandi, adorned with exquisite jewelry curated by Anitha of Aabharanam. Every ensemble reflected not only creative elegance but a shared commitment to transform lives through education.

42 prominent personalities walked the ramp, embodying the spirit of unity and purpose:

Female Celebrities:

Lakshmi Manchu, Saina Nehwal, Eesha Rebba, Hebah Patel, Shivani Rajasekhar, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, Saanvi Meghana, Avantika Mishra, Rashi Singh, Kavya Thapar, Sandhya Raju, Simran Choudhary, Athulyaa Ravi, Divyansha Kaushik, Daksha Nagarkar, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Jasmine Bhasin, Ketika Sharma, Akshara Gowda, Payal Rajput, Vasuki, Shreemayi Reddy, Esha Rao, Sridevi Vijaykumar, Tejaswi Madivada, Vithika Sheru, Prachi Tehlan, Madhu Shalini, Shivani Nagaram, Manasa Varanasi, and Likitha Yalamanchali.

Male Celebrities:

Priyatham, Mishkat Varma, Saurabh Dhingra, Arvind Krishna, Kashyap Parupalli, Adith Arun, Prince Cecil, Nikhil Vijayendra Simha Koduri, Navdeep, Shiva Kandukuri, Akhil Sarthak, Varun Sandesh, and Ram Nithin.

Lakshmi Manchu, Founder of Teach For Change, stated:

“This fundraiser is not just about fashion—it’s about igniting a movement for change through education. I am grateful for the overwhelming support from our guests, designers, partners, and every individual who believes in our vision of educational equity.”

Rhea Chakraborty shared her thoughts on participating:

“Education is the most powerful investment we can make in the future. Walking the ramp for Teach For Change is an honor, and I am proud to contribute to this transformative cause.”

Rubin Cherian, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & HICC, said:

“We are proud to co-host the Teach For Change Annual Fundraiser 2025. At Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & HICC, we are committed to creating experiences that positively impact our community. This event beautifully reflects our belief that collaboration, creativity, and compassion can drive meaningful change. It is an honor to support a cause that empowers the future of our country through education.”

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly toward Teach For Change’s education programs, which focus on improving literacy and life skills in government schools through targeted interventions, smart classrooms, and teacher training.

The Teach For Change Annual Fundraiser 2025 proved that when style meets purpose, the impact is immeasurable—a celebration of elegance with a deeper mission to build a brighter, more equitable future through education.