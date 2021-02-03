Things men should never wear on a date

Dating is hard, especially the first few dates. It is true that your potential partner should love you for the kind of person you are and not just your looks. But getting to know someone and falling in love comes later and takes a long time. Initially the impression you create is what is important. Women find guys who dress well, groom well and are well mannered to be more desirable. Therefore it is essential you create the right kind of first impression.

Here are a few things that you should avoid wearing on a date, irrespective of what you have planned. You need to avoid these whether it is a dinner date, a movie date, a brunch or just a bike ride together.

Baseball hat



Wearing a baseball hat on a date sends off the wrong signal. It shows that you don't give a dam about this date, that you don't care enough to spend time in dressing up for your lady.

Metal studs

Very few men can pull off this look. Unless this is what you really are and not just following some trend or blindly aping a celebrity look, do not sport them

Bow tie



Bow tie. Now this is a real trickster. It is back in fashion but still should be avoided on the first date.

Sweater vest



This is a real geeky look. Few women find this cute, so unless you know your lady well, sporting this is risk.

Anything too bright or in neon



Grabs too much attention and that too the negative king. I personally feel it looks gaudy and unless you look like John Abraham or Siddharth Malhotra who look good in just about anything, you may not be able to pull it off. It requires real confidence and oomph and also a working knowledge of style.