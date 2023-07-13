Vijay Deverakonda Defines Ethnic Charm in a an Ivory Kurta and Pearl Blazer

True self-made star Vijay Deverakonda is an example of this. He established himself and became a household name in the Telugu film industry through his own labour of love. He has come a long way from playing minor roles where no one recognized him to breaking box office records with movies like Pelli Choopulu, Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam and more. He has not only captivated millions of hearts with his enigmatic personality and unique style but has also established himself as a trendsetter in the industry.





Vijay Deverakonda is a true maverick when it comes to fashion. He blends traditional and contemporary styles to create a distinctive and alluring presence. He always makes a statement through formal red-carpet appearances or casual street style. Vijay has a reputation for being passionate about experimenting with vivid colours and unique shapes. He doesn't hesitate to defy conventional wisdom when it comes to dressing.

With his quiet, unassuming manner and imposing stature, he might today attract women from all across the country, but his prowess and style make him the man in the world of cinema. The only positive aspect of Deverakonda is his intimidating appearance of him. He is also the most dominant fashion player among his contemporaries. He chose an off-white wraparound kurta with fringe borders and an uneven hem. He completed his look for him by layering a silk trousers over a jacket embellished with real pearls and crystals. His sleek silver chain, slight beard, and wavy front quiff haircut finished the summer boy image.