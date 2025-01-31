Live
- Green Careers 2030: Emerging Opportunities for Study Abroad Graduates
- Fatima Sana Sheikh opens up about casting couch incidents in south film industry
- The dark influence of violent movies on society
- Apple Intelligence to Debut in India This April, Confirms Tim Cook
- Budget 2025 - A catalyst for cybersecurity skill sevelopment in India
- How budget 2025 can address India’s skill gap
- ‘Biscope 2025’ Showcases Creative Brilliance at Suchitra Academy
- Acer Electric Expands in Hyderabad with New Nagole Showroom
- Vernon Skin Clinic Marks 10 Years of Excellence with Grand Expansion
- New Osmania General Hospital to Be Built at Goshamahal with Modern Facilities and 2,000 Beds
Just In
Viyara Fine Silver Jewellery Opens Flagship Showroom in Jubilee Hills
Highlights
Viyara Fine Silver Jewellery has launched its first flagship showroom in Jubilee Hills, inaugurated by actress Anupama Parameswaran, filmmaker S V...
Viyara Fine Silver Jewellery has launched its first flagship showroom in Jubilee Hills, inaugurated by actress Anupama Parameswaran, filmmaker S V Krishna Reddy, and dignitaries.
The store offers a luxurious shopping experience, showcasing handcrafted fine silver jewellery. Managing Director V Lalith Kumar emphasised the brand’s 75-year legacy from Vijayawada’s Bhama Emporio.
The showroom blends elegance, craftsmanship, and modernity, featuring statement necklaces, earrings, and bracelets with sterling silver and fine gemstones. Special launch offers and giveaways mark the grand opening, making it a must-visit destination for jewellery enthusiasts.
Next Story