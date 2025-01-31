Viyara Fine Silver Jewellery Opens Flagship Showroom in Jubilee Hills

Viyara Fine Silver Jewellery has launched its first flagship showroom in Jubilee Hills, inaugurated by actress Anupama Parameswaran, filmmaker S V Krishna Reddy, and dignitaries.

The store offers a luxurious shopping experience, showcasing handcrafted fine silver jewellery. Managing Director V Lalith Kumar emphasised the brand’s 75-year legacy from Vijayawada’s Bhama Emporio.

The showroom blends elegance, craftsmanship, and modernity, featuring statement necklaces, earrings, and bracelets with sterling silver and fine gemstones. Special launch offers and giveaways mark the grand opening, making it a must-visit destination for jewellery enthusiasts.