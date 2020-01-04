Wear your 'individuality'

In this era of fast fashion when trends change every two weeks, veterans of the Indian fashion industry vouch that 2020 will be the year of "individuality" and "authenticity".

We spoke to some torchbearers and fashion brands to know the trends they foresee in 2020.

Designer Manish Malhotra

The fashion rule for 2020 is people yourself unapologetically. I see fabulous energy in younger designers, who don't fear to be true to themselves. They wear what they want to; and style or mix it up.

What is phenomenal in the past few years, is that people are not afraid of being themselves, and that's a big trend that's going to rule this year. I hope that's a trend forever.

Designer Nachiket Barve

Self-expression through fashion and wanting to do things in your own way will be the buzzwords for 2020. It's the year of individuality and authenticity.

Climate change has forced everyone to rethink consumption, and hopefully this will make people shop wisely and buy well made products made with a conscience.

Designer Anamika Khanna

When we talk about trends I find it very confusing because in fast fashion, things come and go. What I am seeing and if we can call it a trend is -- individuality.

People want to make a statement in their own way. They don't necessarily want to fit in a category.

Designer Sandeep Khosla

Everything that is already there will continue to be there and a bit more fun will come with 2020 hopefully. If the climate improves, it will be much more fun.