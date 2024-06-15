Father's Day 2024 gift guide: Perfect picks for your tech-loving dad

With Father's Day just around the corner, it's the perfect occasion to show love to your loving dad. If your father is a gadget enthusiast, we've got an ideal gift guide that will simplify his daily routine. We have carefully curated a list of innovative products that effortlessly combine functionality, style, and top-notch performance. Whether your dad is, a foodie or tech savvy, or someone who deserves a bit of pampering, we've got you covered with these thoughtful gift ideas.

This Father's Day, give the gift of comfort and style with Yoho's Blinc sneakers. Designed for effortless convenience, Blinc combines a sleek, minimalist look with super lightweight construction, making them perfect for dads on the go.The innovative SpringEase™ technology allows for easy sliding in and out, making them truly hands-free. Dad will feel like he's walking on air thanks to the incredibly light build and comfortable, washable honeycomb insoles with arch support, offering stability and reduced fatigue throughout the day.Forget about fiddling with laces - Blinc features elastic quick-wear laces that provide a snug fit without needing constant adjustments. Plus, each pair of Blinc comes with an extra insole and a spare pair of laces for added peace of mind.

Available in a range of stylish colors including Pastel Lavender, Pastel Green, Rose Shadow, and Peach, Blinc sneakers are the perfect Father's Day gift for the dad who values both comfort and style. Give him the gift of plush comfort with every step in Yoho's Blinc sneakers.

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet (White/Satin silver) - BP02A dad who appreciates clean air would be delighted to receive an air purifier as a gift. For homes with large, open-plan spaces, try our latest purifier – the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet. The machine uses cone aerodynamics to deliver powerful, long-range projection – circulating air and driving even distant pollutants back through sealed filters. Dyson’s purifier range effectively purifies the entire room – capturing ultrafine pollutants, removing gases, and even destroying formaldehyde.* Our machines monitor your air quality and remove 99.95%ofparticlesassmallas0.1microns.



Big+quite is acoustically engineered to operate quietly – even at its highest power setting. So it continually reduces your exposure to pollution, without disturbing you around the home. Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet is available at Dyson Demo Stores as well as on Dyson.in for ₹68,900.

With advanced noise-canceling capabilities and superior sound performance, these headphones ensure an immersive and crystal-clear listening experience. Dyson Zone™ headphones deliver unparalleled comfort with advanced noise cancellation.



Additionally, Dyson headphones boast impressive battery life compared to other brands. With up to 50 hours of continuous playback on a single charge, ensuring uninterrupted music and call experiences throughout the festive season. With 11 microphones for noise reduction and a wide frequency range, the Dyson Zone™ headphones offer both exceptional audio and comfort.



This Father’s Day show your dad how much you care with a new pair of headphones that’ll elevate his audio experience with Dyson Zone Noise Cancelling Headphones. Available at Dyson demo stores as well as on Dyson.in. These are offered in two variants: Dyson Zone™ noise-cancelling headphones Ultra Blue/Prussian Blue (₹59,900.00) and Dyson Zone™ noise-cancelling Absolute+ headphones Prussian Blue/Bright Copper (₹64,900.00).

Ditch the fancy meal and create some happy memories with your dad through the joy of snacking! Britannia Snack Inc. offers a treasure trove of simple recipes, perfect for whipping up together in the kitchen. From 5-minute recipes to crowd-pleasing party bites, there's something for every dad and every craving. Bond over by curating some delectable desserts or get creative with fun and easy savory options.















