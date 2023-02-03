Birds are an essential part of nature and the environment, making an important contribution to the ecosystem across various habitats. In addition to pollinating with seeds of many favorite fruits, they also keep pesky insect populations balanced and in check. Plus, they're lovely and colorful creatures that often brighten the world with their beautiful songs.

Feed the Birds Day is to encourage people to engage in bird feeding on the day, the hope is that everyone will use this day to launch a habit that will last through several months into the spring.

This kind of daily feeding will help keep those birds happy and thriving until the weather gets warmer and they can function on their own in the backyard!