Festive attire on a budget

Dressing for festivities on a budget is not only possible but also a rewarding creative exercise. By mixing and matching existing clothing, accessorizing wisely, and opting for sustainable fashion, you can create memorable festive looks.



As festive season is in the nook and it ushers in joy, celebrations, and the perfect excuse to dress up. Make this time a mindful choice and get creative with your wardrobe which can make any festive occasion special, even on a budget.

Incorporating these few styling hacks shared can help you look stunning and stand out during festive occasions without overspending on your attire.

Repurpose what’s in your wardrobe - The festive season in India is a 3-4 month-long period of celebration encompassing multiple festivals. This calls for some creativity. Render your personal style in your festive outfits by repurposing ethnic outfits. An embellished saree can be worn in multiple ways for a new look. Pair this with a statement belt or a jacket for a completely new outfit look. Repurpose your favorite hand-embroidered lehenga and pair it with a crisp white shirt for a festive look that is fresh and unique. Mixing and matching different pieces from your wardrobe is not only budget-friendly but will ensure that your look is unique!

Invest in timeless pieces - One of the best ways to build a festive wardrobe is to invest in timeless, versatile pieces that transcend single occasions. A classic hand embroidered saree, or an embroidered lehenga set can be dressed up or down differently for various celebrations. Timeless fashion not only keeps your budget in check but also ensures your clothing remains in vogue for years to come, adds Surabhi Chopra, Founder at Surabhi Chopra Label.

Shop Sustainable - One of the best ways to stand out from the crowd is to shop handmade. Support traditional crafts and local artisans by exploring handmade and locally crafted ethnic wear. Lush fabrics in subtle or heavy hand embroideries are perfect for year-round traditional celebrations. With sustainable fashion, not only will you discover unique and authentic pieces, but you’ll also bolster the livelihoods of local craftsmen.

Custom made to order - To ensure a statement festive wardrobe within budget invest in custom-made-to-order outfits. Getting something specially crafted for yourself will ensure that it is not an impulse buy and that you actually want to invest in the outfit. Besides this, you can opt for fabrics, colour, patterns, and embroideries that work for you and can transcend seasons and increase the longevity of the outfit. This exercise also gives you control over the budget. In addition to this, if you stumble upon budget-friendly clothing that doesn’t fit perfectly, consider investing in tailoring or alterations. A well-fitted outfit makes for an elegant look.

Accessorise - Sometimes, it’s not about what you wear, but how you wear it. Enhance our outfit with statement accessories for a new look every time. Invest in timeless accessories and add-ons like belts, embellished dupattas, etc. that when paired with your new or existing ethnic outfits will help render them with a new appeal!